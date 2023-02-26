Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.09.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$99.08 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$103.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 35.59% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. Insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

