Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 2.2 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

