Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Diana Shipping Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.67 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

