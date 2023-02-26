FY2023 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Boosted by Brookline Capital Management

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($8.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.50). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.62) per share.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,350,000 after buying an additional 194,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.