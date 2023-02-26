Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 157,247 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 85,094 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 5,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

