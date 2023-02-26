Brokers Offer Predictions for Eguana Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Eguana Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
