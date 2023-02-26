PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

PRG stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in PROG by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,182,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 182,385 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 214,899 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in PROG by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PROG by 16.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

