Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

