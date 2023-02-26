Tokyo Electron Limited Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tokyo Electron in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

