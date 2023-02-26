Brokers Set Expectations for Dollar General Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $10.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.00. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.13.

NYSE DG opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

