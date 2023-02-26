Bloom Burton Weighs in on AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.6 %

ABCL stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

