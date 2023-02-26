Raymond James Weighs in on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFPM. TD Securities dropped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

