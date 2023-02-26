LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Head to Head Contrast

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LuxUrban Hotels and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.04%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Kennedy-Wilson.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $21.38 million 3.16 -$2.23 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $540.00 million 4.33 $330.40 million $0.45 37.62

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Kennedy-Wilson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -1.95% -46.62% 6.00% Kennedy-Wilson 17.35% 19.82% 3.41%

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats LuxUrban Hotels on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment consists of co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the co-mingled funds and joint ventures that it manages, as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

