DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Head-To-Head Review

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -778.60% -44.34% -35.47% Mesoblast -1,053.63% -16.52% -12.53%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $5.71 million 44.84 -$97.81 million ($0.55) -2.47 Mesoblast $10.21 million 46.49 -$91.35 million ($0.65) -4.95

This table compares DBV Technologies and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mesoblast has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60 Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 313.60%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 236.44%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Mesoblast.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients. It also designs a robust clinical development program that includes ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin peanut, and Viaskin milk, as well as pre-clinical development of Viaskin egg. The company was founded by Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Stéphane Benhamou, Bertrand Dupont, Christophe Dupont, and Pierre-Yves Vannerom on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Mesoblast

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.