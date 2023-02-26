Reviewing Conversion Labs (CVLBD) & Its Peers

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Conversion Labs to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Conversion Labs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs Competitors 59 169 421 11 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies have a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Conversion Labs’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs’ competitors have a beta of -0.23, suggesting that their average share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conversion Labs and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million -$3.14 million -2.60 Conversion Labs Competitors $1.70 billion $157.67 million 7.03

Conversion Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs. Conversion Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09% Conversion Labs Competitors -154.94% -9.07% -11.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conversion Labs competitors beat Conversion Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.