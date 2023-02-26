Financial Contrast: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) versus Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 27.09% 42.26% 25.03% Rubicon Technology 20.85% 3.42% 3.19%

Volatility & Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $660.36 million 17.18 $178.88 million $1.28 64.53 Rubicon Technology $4.06 million 0.92 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 8 0 2.80 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $86.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

