Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $16.50

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $111,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BCRX stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.97.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.
Featured Stories
