Financial Analysis: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for European Wax Center and Epoxy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

European Wax Center currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%.

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and Epoxy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.64 -$3.41 million $0.23 81.18 Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Epoxy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Epoxy on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a smart phone application. It serves as a platform for consumers to find business information, promotions, loyalty programs, and customer reviews. It also offers business owners to promote their products and services to the users. It operates under the Epoxy application brand. The company was founded by David Gasparine on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

