Critical Analysis: Brambles (BMBLF) and The Competition

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Brambles to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share. Brambles pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out -459.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brambles lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Brambles Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Brambles and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brambles and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Brambles Competitors 740 3849 5972 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.85%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles N/A N/A N/A Brambles Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,268.12

Brambles’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brambles peers beat Brambles on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Brambles

(Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment is composed of North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The Corporate segment refers to BXB Digital. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

