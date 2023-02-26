Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,350 at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,390 ($16.74) to GBX 1,350 ($16.26) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,640 ($19.75) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,270.05.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

