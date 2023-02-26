Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($16.98) to GBX 1,280 ($15.41) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Antofagasta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,640 ($19.75) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,270.05.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.