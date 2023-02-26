Workday (WDAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workday Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $183.13 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of -147.69, a PEG ratio of 190.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.65.

Insider Activity

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after buying an additional 362,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,346,000. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 369.4% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 284,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.97.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

