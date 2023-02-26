Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $19.11 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.