Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Heska Price Performance
Shares of HSKA stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Heska has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $154.85. The stock has a market cap of $871.82 million, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Heska
In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.
Heska Company Profile
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
