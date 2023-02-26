Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heska Price Performance

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Heska has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $154.85. The stock has a market cap of $871.82 million, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heska

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heska by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Heska by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heska by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

