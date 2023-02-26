Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Alphatec has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,601,633 shares in the company, valued at $73,101,310.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,601,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,101,310.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,854 shares of company stock worth $5,263,315 over the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 45.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

