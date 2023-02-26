BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BMRN stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Avian Securities lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

