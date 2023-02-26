BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
BMRN stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Avian Securities lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
