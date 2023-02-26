Inari Medical (NARI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,721.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,410 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,943,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.22.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

