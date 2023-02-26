Kontoor Brands (KTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KTB opened at $44.34 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

