Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $830.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

About Eventbrite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 198.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.