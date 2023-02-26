Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eventbrite Stock Performance
Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $830.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eventbrite (EB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.