Silk Road Medical (SILK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.22. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $357,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $357,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 56,355 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $3,082,054.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,126 shares of company stock worth $12,882,384. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

