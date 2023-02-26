Dorman Products (DORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

