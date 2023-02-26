Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 262.36 and a beta of 2.14. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.
In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $146,799.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,378.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $146,799.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,378.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
