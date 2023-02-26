Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Financial Comparison

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Engie Brasil Energia and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.65 $289.76 million $0.42 17.98 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.19 billion N/A -$224.11 million ($4.72) -1.95

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia N/A N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -16.23% -26.75% -7.66%

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

