International Game Technology (IGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
International Game Technology Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Game Technology (IGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.