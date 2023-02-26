International Game Technology (IGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 459,422 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,798,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

