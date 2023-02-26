Nerdy (NRDY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Nerdy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy Stock Down 6.5 %

NRDY opened at $2.43 on Friday. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $390.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,562,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,568 over the last three months. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nerdy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nerdy by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

