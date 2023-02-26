Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Castle Biosciences Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $48.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.
Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
