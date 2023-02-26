Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.3 %
DEA opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 424.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.