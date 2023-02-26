Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

DEA opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 424.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 74,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 266,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

