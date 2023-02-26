EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EDP Renováveis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

