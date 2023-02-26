Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -19.36% 2.12% 0.56% Ladder Capital 26.11% 7.97% 2.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 0 3 0 2.50 Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $210.85 million 1.50 $68.35 million ($1.05) -5.74 Ladder Capital $339.66 million 4.23 $142.22 million $1.14 9.96

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment consists of all the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment is involved in the net leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, a shopping center, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman, and Brian Harris in October 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

