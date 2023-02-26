Scotiabank Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$10.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

