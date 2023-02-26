Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HST opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

