Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

GIS stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $5,122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

