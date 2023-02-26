Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.13.

Bombardier Trading Down 0.3 %

BDRBF stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

