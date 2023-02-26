Seaport Res Ptn Comments on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will earn $5.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $20.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.02 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of AN opened at $139.25 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,172 shares of company stock worth $67,416,215. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.