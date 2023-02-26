FY2023 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Raised by Analyst

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAUGet Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on shares of i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

TSE IAU opened at C$3.18 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.97 and a 52 week high of C$4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$764.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

