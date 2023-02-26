FY2023 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Raised by Analyst

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on shares of i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
i-80 Gold Stock Down 1.2 %
About i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.