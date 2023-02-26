Brokers Set Expectations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:HIV)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.