Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNK. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 418,497 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

