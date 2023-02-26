Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tejon Ranch Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tejon Ranch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the real estate development and agribusiness company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tejon Ranch’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

TRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,181 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,453,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,801 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,038 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

