Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Camping World Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Camping World in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Camping World Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Shares of CWH opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Camping World by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

