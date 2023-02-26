Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE SHO opened at $10.81 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

